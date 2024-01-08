North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $26.51 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.8% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $598.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,303. The company has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $571.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.22 and a 12 month high of $631.07.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

