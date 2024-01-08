North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $26.72 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $26,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded up $5.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.