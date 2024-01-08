North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,620,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

