North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 166.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,105. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,481,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 670,515 shares of company stock worth $75,546,678. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.