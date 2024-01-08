North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,883,000 after buying an additional 603,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,535,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,757,000 after buying an additional 337,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,048,000 after buying an additional 165,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.98. 1,074,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

