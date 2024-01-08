North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $507,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

View Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE LYV traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $90.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,436. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.