North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $13.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.89. 3,083,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,428. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $261.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,350.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.53 and its 200-day moving average is $183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,927 shares of company stock valued at $53,846,123. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.