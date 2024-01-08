North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 152 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 78,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,444,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.85. 5,175,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,905. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

