North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after buying an additional 1,984,205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,604,000 after buying an additional 372,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Avantor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

