North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 521 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. EVERTEC accounts for approximately 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $27,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,319,000 after acquiring an additional 70,144 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.94. 133,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

