North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.63. The stock had a trading volume of 788,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,398. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.92. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.