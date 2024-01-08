North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89,855 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Navient by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 592,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,530. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens cut Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

