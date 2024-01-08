North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,423,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,208,105. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The company has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

