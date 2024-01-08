Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Down 15.4%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDMGet Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) shares dropped 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 111,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 231,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDMGet Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Northern Dynasty Minerals

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

