NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,278,000 after buying an additional 120,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

