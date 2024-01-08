NorthWestern Energy Group’s (NWE) Sector Weight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NWE stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.