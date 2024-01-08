NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $20.21. 3,405,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,881. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NOV by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in NOV by 433.0% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after buying an additional 3,810,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

