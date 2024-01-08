Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Raised by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,169 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

