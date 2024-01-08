Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $440.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.4 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $18.95. 57,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,836. The company has a market cap of $936.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $383,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 280.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

