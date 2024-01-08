Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.45.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $317,522.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,720. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,200,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

