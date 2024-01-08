Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NUVL stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 111,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.38. Nuvalent has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $80.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at $130,145,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,000 shares of company stock worth $19,951,148 in the last three months. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.