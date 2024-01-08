Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.80

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 60952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after buying an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,461,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

