Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.12

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 528278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

