Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.19

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 57039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

