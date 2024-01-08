NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Down 4%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 13,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

NWTN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

