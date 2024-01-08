Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100,915.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,716,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after buying an additional 8,707,975 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 303,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 209,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

