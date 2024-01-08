Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Point Financial were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPOF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OPOF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

