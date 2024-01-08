ON (NYSE:ONON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,605,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 4,454,439 shares.The stock last traded at $28.54 and had previously closed at $26.57.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised ON from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Williams Trading raised ON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.07.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. ON's quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ON by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,416,000 after buying an additional 554,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 109.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

