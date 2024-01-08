Onconetix (ONCO) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) is one of 985 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Onconetix to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Onconetix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Onconetix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onconetix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Onconetix N/A -$13.42 million -0.18 Onconetix Competitors $1.85 billion $233.96 million -2.65

Analyst Recommendations

Onconetix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Onconetix. Onconetix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Onconetix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconetix 0 0 0 0 N/A Onconetix Competitors 5765 17669 43102 856 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 64.68%. Given Onconetix’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onconetix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Onconetix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconetix N/A -108.19% -66.47% Onconetix Competitors -1,986.88% -184.42% -30.14%

Volatility and Risk

Onconetix has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconetix’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Onconetix Company Profile

Blue Water Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns ENTADFI, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. It is also developing a streptococcus pneumoniae vaccine candidate, which is designed to prevent infectious middle ear infections in children, and prevention of pneumonia in the elderly; and universal flu vaccine that provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle vaccine platform from Cincinnati Children's to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including Marburg and monkeypox, and others. The company was formerly known as Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. and changed its name to Blue Water Biotech, Inc. in April 2023. Blue Water Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

