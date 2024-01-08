OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $48.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 153.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after buying an additional 1,179,938 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

