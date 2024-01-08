Oppenheimer Raises LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $45.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of TREE opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $371.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.24.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 183.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

