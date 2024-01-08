OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Up 8.4%

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 272,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 441,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

OppFi Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $519.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.29.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.33 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in OppFi in the second quarter worth $62,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

