Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.31

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.31, with a volume of 10555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.88.

About Orca Exploration Group

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

