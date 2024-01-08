O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $986.00 Price Target at Barclays

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $954.00 to $986.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,020.27.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $925.40 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $963.62 and its 200-day moving average is $944.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.