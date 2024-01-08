Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading 6.2% Higher

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 220,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 736,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Organogenesis Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.02 million, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,940,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994,373 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 914.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 67,079 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

