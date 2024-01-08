Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 312.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,925 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 13.0 %

OGN stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. 8,116,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,246. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Organon & Co.



Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

