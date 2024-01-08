Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 33,213 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 266,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,489. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

