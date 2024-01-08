Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 511,600 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 7.95% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $164,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.22. 26,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

