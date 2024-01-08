Orgel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,407,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $369,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.28. 394,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,009. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

