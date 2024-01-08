Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $19.63 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,837 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 304,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

