Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,178,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,200,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,939,000 after acquiring an additional 455,938 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $73.40.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.