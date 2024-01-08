Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $337.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 11.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $337,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $73.09. 1,696,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

