Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $547,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.64. The company had a trading volume of 222,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,340. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.96. The company has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

