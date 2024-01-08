Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

