Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.86. The stock had a trading volume of 381,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.92 and a 12 month high of $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.