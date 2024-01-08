Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,089 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 22.4% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $378.68. 658,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,679. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.02 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

