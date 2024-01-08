Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 58.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.90. 11,573,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

