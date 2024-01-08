Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 10,632 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,144. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

