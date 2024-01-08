Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 376 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NICE by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock traded up $12.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,880. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NICE

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.