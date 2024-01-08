Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 5,225 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 53,115 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGIT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.04. 2,996,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
