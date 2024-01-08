Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 5,225 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 53,115 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.04. 2,996,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.